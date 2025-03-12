Damian Lillard Injury: Likely to play Thursday vs. LAL

Lillard is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Lakers due to right groin soreness.

Lillard popped up on Monday's injury report due to the same issue. He worked through the injury against the Pacers on Tuesday, playing 37 minutes and finishing with 15 points, 11 assists and three rebounds. Unless he suffers a setback, Lillard is expected to take the floor against the Lakers on Thursday. He has averaged 23.2 points, 5.6 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals over 35.0 minutes while shooting 44.7 percent from the field (including 35.6 percent from three on 9.0 3PA/G) since the All-Star break.