Damian Lillard Injury: Likely to suit up Sunday

Lillard (hamstring) is probable for Sunday's game against the Heat, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Lillard didn't play in Friday's win over the Wizards due to right hamstring injury management, but the probable tag suggests he should return to the hardwood Sunday. If that's the case, then Ryan Rollins would return to his regular second-unit role. Lillard is averaging 27.2 points, 8.8 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game across six February appearances.