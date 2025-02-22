Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Damian Lillard headshot

Damian Lillard Injury: Likely to suit up Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Lillard (hamstring) is probable for Sunday's game against the Heat, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Lillard didn't play in Friday's win over the Wizards due to right hamstring injury management, but the probable tag suggests he should return to the hardwood Sunday. If that's the case, then Ryan Rollins would return to his regular second-unit role. Lillard is averaging 27.2 points, 8.8 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game across six February appearances.

Damian Lillard
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now