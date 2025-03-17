Damian Lillard Injury: Listed as probable for Tuesday
Lillard (groin) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Lillard is still working through a minor groin issue, and, after getting a first look at Milwaukee's injury report, it looks as though he'll continue to play through the injury Tuesday. Expect confirmation on the star point guard's availability closer to tipoff.
