Damian Lillard Injury: Listed probable for Tuesday
Lillard (groin) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Lillard is still working through a minor groin issue, and it looks as though he'll continue to play through the injury Tuesday after getting a first look at Milwaukee's injury report. Expect confirmation on the star point guard's availability closer to tipoff.
