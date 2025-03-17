Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Damian Lillard headshot

Damian Lillard Injury: Listed probable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Lillard (groin) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Lillard is still working through a minor groin issue, and it looks as though he'll continue to play through the injury Tuesday after getting a first look at Milwaukee's injury report. Expect confirmation on the star point guard's availability closer to tipoff.

Damian Lillard
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now