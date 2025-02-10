Damian Lillard Injury: Listed questionable for Monday

Lillard is questionable for Monday's game against the Warriors due to right hamstring soreness.

After producing a season-high 43 points (14-27 FG, 8-15 3Pt, 7-7 FT) with eight assists, seven rebounds and two steals across 44 minutes during Sunday's 135-127 victory over the 76ers, Lillard could be held out for the second leg of this back-to-back set. The All-Star break begins this week, and the Bucks may be looking to get him some extra maintenance. Gary Trent, Ryan Rollins and Kevin Porter could all be more involved if Lillard is held out.