Damian Lillard headshot

Damian Lillard Injury: May return sooner than expected

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 2, 2025 at 1:45pm

The Bucks hope Lillard (calf) can return to basketball activities in the next seven to 10 days, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Lillard could return to the floor for the Bucks sooner rather than later after a better-than-expected update on his status Wednesday. The superstar guard has missed the last seven games for Milwaukee due to the blood clot issue in his right calf. The 34-year-old veteran is averaging 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game, shooting 44.8 percent from the floor and 37.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Damian Lillard
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
