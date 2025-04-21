Fantasy Basketball
Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard Injury: Practices again Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2025 at 11:35am

Lillard (calf) was a full participant at Monday's practice, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Lillard has now been able to go through live scrimmages for the past couple of days. Head coach Doc Rivers said Lillard is progressing well and is "close" to a return. At the same time, a previous report from ESPN's Shams Charania indicated that a return for Game 2 against the Pacers on Tuesday is a possibility.

Damian Lillard
Milwaukee Bucks

