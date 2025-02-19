Fantasy Basketball
Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard Injury: Questionable for Thursday

RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2025

Lillard (hamstring) has been listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Clippers.

Lillard missed the win against the Timberwolves prior to the start of the All-Star break but might be able to return to the floor Thursday for Milwaukee. The superstar guard has recently been red-hot in the scoring department, scoring 38 points or more in the last two games he played in for the Bucks.

Damian Lillard
Milwaukee Bucks

