Damian Lillard Injury: Remains out for Monday

Lillard (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Suns, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Lillard will miss his third consecutive contest due to right calf soreness. The superstar's next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Nuggets. Ryan Rollins has started at point guard in the club's last two outings due to Lillard being sidelined, with Kevin Porter receiving an uptick in playing time off the bench.