Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Damian Lillard headshot

Damian Lillard Injury: Remains out for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Lillard (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Suns, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Lillard will miss his third consecutive contest due to right calf soreness. The superstar's next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Nuggets. Ryan Rollins has started at point guard in the club's last two outings due to Lillard being sidelined, with Kevin Porter receiving an uptick in playing time off the bench.

Damian Lillard
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now