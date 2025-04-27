Fantasy Basketball
Damian Lillard headshot

Damian Lillard Injury: Ruled out for the rest of Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 27, 2025 at 7:21pm

Lillard (leg) will not return to Sunday's Game 4 matchup against the Pacers, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

Lillard played six minutes before going down with the leg injury, which resulted in him needing to be taken immediately to the locker room. As Haynes reports, the injury is potentially severe, which means it could be an Achilles tear that would knock him out of the remainder of the postseason and cast serious doubt on his availability for the 2025-26 season, at minimum.

