Damian Lillard Injury: Ruled out for the rest of Game 4

Lillard (leg) will not return to Sunday's Game 4 matchup against the Pacers, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

Lillard played six minutes before going down with the leg injury, which resulted in him needing to be taken immediately to the locker room. As Haynes reports, the injury is potentially severe, which means it could be an Achilles tear that would knock him out of the remainder of the postseason and cast serious doubt on his availability for the 2025-26 season, at minimum.