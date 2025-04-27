Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Damian Lillard headshot

Damian Lillard Injury: To undergo MRI on Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Lillard will have an MRI taken on his left lower leg Monday, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.

Lillard suffered a left lower leg injury early in Sunday's Game 4 against the Pacers and was unable to return. Head coach Doc Rivers said postgame that "it's not very promising" when asked about Lillard's injury, with all signs pointing to it being a left Achilles tear for Lillard. Kevin Porter figures to see an ample role for the remainder of the season if the suspicions are confirmed.

Damian Lillard
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now