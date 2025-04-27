Damian Lillard Injury: To undergo MRI on Monday

Lillard will have an MRI taken on his left lower leg Monday, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.

Lillard suffered a left lower leg injury early in Sunday's Game 4 against the Pacers and was unable to return. Head coach Doc Rivers said postgame that "it's not very promising" when asked about Lillard's injury, with all signs pointing to it being a left Achilles tear for Lillard. Kevin Porter figures to see an ample role for the remainder of the season if the suspicions are confirmed.