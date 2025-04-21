Fantasy Basketball
Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard Injury: Upgraded to questionable for Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2025 at 12:10pm

Lillard (calf) has been listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pacers.

Lillard's status for the NBA playoffs has been uncertain, with no solid timetable. However, the superstar guard appears to be nearing a return, with head coach Doc Rivers making it known Monday that he's "close" to getting back on the floor, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. Milwaukee is coming off a disappointing loss in Game 1 and desperately needs its superstar point guard back sooner rather than later.

Damian Lillard
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
