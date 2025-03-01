Fantasy Basketball
Damian Lillard headshot

Damian Lillard News: Available to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Lillard (hamstring) is available for Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Lillard was initially deemed questionable for Saturday's game, but the star floor general will suit up for this contest and should handle his regular workload as a go-to threat in the backcourt. He's averaging 25.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game since the beginning of February.

