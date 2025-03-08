Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Damian Lillard headshot

Damian Lillard News: Delivers 26-point effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Lillard produced 26 points (9-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 111-109 loss to the Magic.

Lillard posted an impressive stat line and was efficient with his shot, but his excellent showing wasn't enough to lift the Bucks to victory. The star floor general has scored 25-plus points in three of his last four outings, and he's averaging 24.3 points, 5.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game in eight contests since the end of the All-Star break.

Damian Lillard
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now