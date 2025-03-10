Damian Lillard News: Extends impressive scoring streak
Lillard supplied 22 points (8-19 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals over 35 minutes during Sunday's 112-100 loss to the Cavaliers.
There have been moments where Lillard has had to operate as the Bucks' primary offensive option, mainly when Giannis Antetokounmpo had a minutes restriction, but for the most part he's been a very good No. 2 scoring alternative. He's on a solid run of play since he's surpassed the 20-point mark in seven of his last eight contests. Over that span, he's averaging 25.3 points, 4.3 boards and 4.8 assists per game.
