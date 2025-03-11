Damian Lillard News: Gets green light Tuesday

Lillard (groin) is available for Tuesday's game against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Lillard will shake off a probable tag due to right groin soreness Tuesday. The superstar has appeared in nine of Milwaukee's 10 outings since the All-Star break, during which he has averaged 24.1 points, 5.0 assists, 4.6 rebounds, 3.3 three-pointers and 1.6 steals across 34.8 minutes per game. He has shot 46.3 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from beyond the arc in that nine-game span.