Damian Lillard headshot

Damian Lillard News: Good to go Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2025 at 1:35pm

Lillard (hamstring) is available for Sunday's game against the Heat, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Lillard will return to action Sunday after missing Friday's 104-101 win over the Wizards, the second night of a back-to-back set, due to a hamstring issue. Heading into the All-Star break, Lillard averaged 33.3 points and 9.3 assists over a four-game stretch, but he posted only 15 points (2-12 FG) during Milwaukee's first game following the break.

Damian Lillard
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
