Damian Lillard News: Good to go Sunday
Lillard (hamstring) is available for Sunday's game against the Heat, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Lillard will return to action Sunday after missing Friday's 104-101 win over the Wizards, the second night of a back-to-back set, due to a hamstring issue. Heading into the All-Star break, Lillard averaged 33.3 points and 9.3 assists over a four-game stretch, but he posted only 15 points (2-12 FG) during Milwaukee's first game following the break.
