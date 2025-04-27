Damian Lillard News: Heads to locker room

Lillard departed to the locker room in the first quarter of Sunday night's Game 4 matchup against the Pacers due to a left foot injury, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Lillard only recently rejoined the Bucks' lineup after recovering from a blood clot in his calf. Now, the superstar guard may have suffered a serious injury, with some believing that it could be his left Achilles tendon. Lillard logged six minutes before going down with the injury, recording two assists and two rebounds.