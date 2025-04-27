Fantasy Basketball
Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard News: Heads to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 27, 2025 at 7:19pm

Lillard departed to the locker room in the first quarter of Sunday night's Game 4 matchup against the Pacers due to a left foot injury, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Lillard only recently rejoined the Bucks' lineup after recovering from a blood clot in his calf. Now, the superstar guard may have suffered a serious injury, with some believing that it could be his left Achilles tendon. Lillard logged six minutes before going down with the injury, recording two assists and two rebounds.

Damian Lillard
Milwaukee Bucks

