Damian Lillard News: Leads Bucks with 28 points

Lillard (hamstring) provided 28 points (9-17 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds and eight assists across 38 minutes during Sunday's 120-113 victory over the Heat.

Lillard led the Bucks with 28 points and eight assists following a one-game absence due to a hamstring injury. Across his last six outings, the superstar guard has averaged a stellar 29.3 points, 8.7 assists, 5.8 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 4.2 three-pointers. Lillard is also shooting 90.0 percent from the free-throw line during this span.