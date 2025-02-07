Damian Lillard News: Playing against Atlanta

Lillard (groin) is available for Friday's game against the Hawks, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Lillard will continue to play through a nagging groin issue which has caused him to appear on the injury report as of late. He'll be the focal point of the Bucks' offense Friday due to Giannis Antekounmpo being sidelined for a third straight game due to a knee injury. Lillard is coming off a 29-point, 12-assist double-double effort against the Hornets on Wednesday.