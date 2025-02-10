Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Damian Lillard headshot

Damian Lillard News: Playing Monday vs. Golden State

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Lillard (hamstring) is available for Monday's game against the Warriors.

Lillard was listed on the injury report due to left hamstring soreness following his 43-point performance during Sunday's win against the 76ers. He was able to participate in warmups without suffering a setback, and he's done enough to be cleared to play Monday. Over his last three outings -- coinciding with the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) -- Lillard has averaged 31.7 points on 46.9 percent shooting (including 40.5 percent from three on 12.3 3PA/G), 10.0 assists, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals over 36.7 minutes per contest.

Damian Lillard
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now