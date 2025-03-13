Fantasy Basketball
Damian Lillard News: Scores 22, hands out 10 dimes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Lillard produced 22 points (6-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds, 10 assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Thursday's 126-106 victory over the Lakers.

Lillard recorded his second straight double-double, and he also surpassed the 20-point plateau for the sixth time across his last seven contests. Even though Giannis Antetokounmpo stole the show Thursday, Lillard remains a capable offensive weapon for Milwaukee, regardless of whether he operates as the No. 1 or No. 2 option, depending on the opponent. Lillard has recorded 11 double-doubles and two triple-doubles this season.

