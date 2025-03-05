Damian Lillard News: Soars with 34 points in blowout win
Lillard posted 34 points (11-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, five assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 137-107 victory over the Mavericks.
Lillard was exceptional in all facets of the game, missing only four shots and drilling five three-pointers on the way to another big stat line. The eye contusion that kept him on the injury report seemed to be a non-issue in the game, so he's expected to remain with the first unit in the team's upcoming home game against Orlando.
