Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Damian Lillard headshot

Damian Lillard News: Soars with 34 points in blowout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Lillard posted 34 points (11-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, five assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 137-107 victory over the Mavericks.

Lillard was exceptional in all facets of the game, missing only four shots and drilling five three-pointers on the way to another big stat line. The eye contusion that kept him on the injury report seemed to be a non-issue in the game, so he's expected to remain with the first unit in the team's upcoming home game against Orlando.

Damian Lillard
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now