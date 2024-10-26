Damian Lillard News: Struggles from deep Friday

Lillard closed Friday's 133-122 loss to the Bulls with 28 points (11-21 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and eight assists in 36 minutes.

Lillard made just three of his 12 shots from beyond the arc, but other than that, it was business as usual for the star floor general. It's only been two games, but Lillard seems more comfortable compared to the previous season, and that should only lead to good things for the Bucks. Even though Lillard will probably operate as the Bucks' second-best option on offense in most games, he should have enough upside to remain as one of the most productive guards across all formats.