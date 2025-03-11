Damian Lillard News: Struggles from deep in loss

Lillard finished Tuesday's 115-114 loss to the Pacers with 15 points (4-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 assists and three rebounds across 37 minutes.

Lillard struggled to find his rhythm in the loss, and he posted 13 of his 15 points in the second half after shooting 1-for-5 from the field in the first. On a more positive note, the superstar recorded his 12th outing with a double-double or better while leading the club with a game-high 11 assists. Lillard has struggled from three-point range of late, shooting 34.1 percent from beyond the arc over his last five games. Additionally, he has shot only 3-for-14 from beyond the arc in his last two appearances.