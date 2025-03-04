Damian Lillard News: Struggles from downtown in win

Lillard supplied 23 points (9-18 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 127-121 victory over the Hawks.

The superstar point guard finished as the club's second-leading scorer behind Giannis Antetokounmpo (26 points) in the win. However, Lillard struggled from beyond the arc, and he has shot 33.9 percent from downtown in six outings since the All-Star break. On the bright side, the 34-year-old sharpshooter racked up two steals for a third consecutive contest, marking his 18th time recording multiple swipes in 50 regular-season appearances.