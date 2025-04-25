Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Damian Lillard headshot

Damian Lillard News: Struggles from field in Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Lillard finished with seven points (2-12 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals across 32 minutes during Friday's 117-101 win over Indiana in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Gary Trent led the way for the Bucks in this win, and that was needed due to Lillard's shooting woes. The star floor general has shot the ball poorly in his two games since returning from a calf injury, making just six of his 25 shots from the field and going 3-for-16 from three-point range. The star floor general will aim to bounce back in Game 4 on Sunday.

Damian Lillard
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now