Damian Lillard News: Struggles from field in Game 3

Lillard finished with seven points (2-12 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals across 32 minutes during Friday's 117-101 win over Indiana in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Gary Trent led the way for the Bucks in this win, and that was needed due to Lillard's shooting woes. The star floor general has shot the ball poorly in his two games since returning from a calf injury, making just six of his 25 shots from the field and going 3-for-16 from three-point range. The star floor general will aim to bounce back in Game 4 on Sunday.