Damian Lillard News: Teases triple-double against Pacers

Lillard accumulated 25 points (7-15 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds and eight assists across 37 minutes during Saturday's 126-119 victory over Indiana.

The veteran point guard just missed recording his six career triple-double and third of the season, instead settling for his 14th double-double of the campaign. Lillard has scored at least 15 points in 32 straight appearances since the calendar flipped to 2025, and through eight games in March he's averaging 24.4 points, 6.5 assists, 5.6 boards, 3.3 threes and 1.4 steals.