Damian Lillard headshot

Damian Lillard News: Will be available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Lillard (groin) is available for Saturday's game against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Lillard has been dealing with a nagging groin injury, but the soreness won't prevent him from suiting up Saturday. He'll feature for an 11th consecutive contest, and he's averaging a solid line of 23.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game over his previous 10 contests.

