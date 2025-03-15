Damian Lillard News: Will be available Saturday

Lillard (groin) is available for Saturday's game against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Lillard has been dealing with a nagging groin injury, but the soreness won't prevent him from suiting up Saturday. He'll feature for an 11th consecutive contest, and he's averaging a solid line of 23.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game over his previous 10 contests.