Damian Lillard News: Will be available Saturday
Lillard (groin) is available for Saturday's game against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Lillard has been dealing with a nagging groin injury, but the soreness won't prevent him from suiting up Saturday. He'll feature for an 11th consecutive contest, and he's averaging a solid line of 23.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game over his previous 10 contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now