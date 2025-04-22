Damian Lillard News: Will play in Game 2
Lillard (calf) has been cleared to play in Game 2 against the Pacers, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.
Lillard will make his long-awaited return to the floor for Milwaukee on Tuesday after missing the last 15 games while dealing with a blood clot issue. The superstar guard should give the Bucks a considerable boost offensively, after averaging 24.9 points per game during the regular season, which will help take the scoring load off of fellow superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.
