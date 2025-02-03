Daniss Jenkins News: Deadly from range in G League
Jenkins totaled 24 points (9-21 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 37 minutes Sunday in the G League Motor City Cruise's 124-101 loss to Raptors 905.
Jenkins caught fire from beyond the arc in this one and buried a team-high six treys on the way to his 24-point performance. However, he also had his struggles, leading Motor City with seven turnovers. Jenkins is averaging 16.8 points, 5.4 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.1 steals in 35.6 minutes per game through 29 G League appearances. The rookie is on a two-way contract with the Pistons, but he's played just seven total minutes over three appearances at the NBA level this season.
