Daniss Jenkins News: Gets garbage-time run Wednesday

Jenkins was charged with one foul and recorded no other statistics while playing the final 1:35 of Wednesday's 117-97 win over the Celtics.

The undrafted two-way player made just his fifth appearance of the season at the NBA level, as he continues to see the bulk of his action in the G League. Over 36 outings with the Motor City Cruise, Jenkins is averaging 18.3 points, 5.4 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 three-pointers in 35.3 minutes per contest.