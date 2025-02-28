DaQuan Jeffries News: Grabs eight boards in return

Jeffries (knee) posted six points (2-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and eight rebounds across 17 minutes Thursday in the Hornets' 103-96 loss to the Mavericks.

Back in action after missing the previous four games due to a left knee effusion, Jeffries reclaimed a spot in the Charlotte rotation as a backup forward. When healthy, Jeffries has been able to hold down a regular role on the second unit since early December, but he hasn't produced well enough to put himself on the radar outside of deeper leagues. Over 23 appearances, Jeffries is averaging 5.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 19.1 minutes while shooting 38.7 percent from the floor.