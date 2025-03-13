Fantasy Basketball
DaQuan Jeffries News: Notches career-high 20 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Jeffries provided 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt), one assist and two blocks in 32 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 123-110 loss to the Hawks.

Jeffries recorded a career-high 20 points in the loss, eclipsing 30 minutes for the second game in a row. Fantasy managers may need to see more performances like this before jumping onboard, as this was certainly an outlier. Over his last seven games, Jeffries holds averages of 6.4 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.7 blocks and 1.1 three-pointers in 23.4 minutes.

