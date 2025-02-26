Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dariq Whitehead headshot

Dariq Whitehead Injury: Out Wednesday with knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2025 at 1:54pm

Whitehead is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder due to a right knee injury.

Whitehead likely sustained the knee injury during his most recent appearance in the G League for the Long Island Nets on Tuesday, when he was limited to playing 13 minutes in a 119-117 win over the Westchester Knicks. The second-year wing's absence for Wednesday's game won't affect head coach Jordi Fernandez's rotation.

Dariq Whitehead
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now