Dariq Whitehead Injury: Out Wednesday with knee injury

Whitehead is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder due to a right knee injury.

Whitehead likely sustained the knee injury during his most recent appearance in the G League for the Long Island Nets on Tuesday, when he was limited to playing 13 minutes in a 119-117 win over the Westchester Knicks. The second-year wing's absence for Wednesday's game won't affect head coach Jordi Fernandez's rotation.