NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 8

Slate Overview

CHI at CLE: Bulls on three-game win streak; Cavs 33-6 at home

WAS at IND: Wizards 2-8 in last 10 games; Pacers on four-game win streak

ATL at ORL: Hawks 17-21 on road; Magic on two-game win streak

MEM at CHA: Grizzlies 3-7 in last 10 games; Hornets on three-game slide

NOP at BKN: Pelicans on three-game slide; Nets 2-8 in last 10 games

BOS at NYK: Celtics 9-1 in last 10 games; Knicks on two-game win streak

MIN at MIL: Timberwolves on five-game win streak; Bucks on four-game win streak

LAL at OKC: Lakers 18-20 on road; Thunder 34-6 at home

Injuries to Monitor

CHI - Josh Giddey (forearm), Nikola Vucevic (calf): Questionable; Lonzo Ball (wrist), Kevin Huerter (neck), Tre Jones (foot), Coby White (rest): OUT

CLE - Donovan Mitchell (ankle): OUT

WAS - Tristan Vukcevic (knee), Khris Middleton (knee): OUT

IND - Ben Sheppard (toe), Pascal Siakam (elbow): Questionable

ATL - Clint Capela (hand), Larry Nance (knee): OUT

CHA - Miles Bridges (hip): Questionable; Josh Green (shoulder): OUT

NOP - Jordan Hawkins (back): OUT

BKN - Cameron Johnson (back), Keon Johnson (rest), D'Angelo Russell (ankle): OUT

BOS - Jaylen Brown (knee), Kristaps Porzingis (illness), Jayson Tatum (ankle): Questionable: Al Horford (knee): OUT

MIL - Pat Connaughton (ankle): Questionable

LAL - Luka Doncic (groin), Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle), LeBron James (groin), Austin Reaves (ankle), Gabe Vincent (knee): Questionable; Rui Hachimura (knee): OUT

OKC - Jaylin Williams (ankle): Questionable;

Elite Players

Guards

Ja Morant, Grizzlies ($8,900) at Hornets

Before missing the last game due to an illness, Morant topped 40 DK points in four straight games while averaging 28.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.5 steals over that span. He is expected to be back in action against the Hornets and has a great chance to pick up where he left off, as they are shorthanded in the backcourt.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($9,400) at Bucks

Edwards continues to dominate the score sheet, averaging 28.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals over the last 10 games, including three with more than 50 DK points and a high of 62.0. He has a good chance to pad his stats against the Bucks, who are shorthanded in the backcourt and give up the league's most rebounds per game to opposing shooting guards. He also finished with 47.8 DK points in his previous meeting with the Bucks.

Forwards/Centers

Franz Wagner, Magic ($8,800) vs. Hawks

Wagner is averaging 23.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists over the last 10 games, including five with over 40 DK points and a high of 54.3. He faces an ideal opportunity to keep up the production against the Hawks, who give up the league's second-most points and highest field-goal percentage to opposing small forwards.

Jaren Jackson, Grizzlies ($7,900) at Hornets

Jackson topped 35 DK points in four of the last five games, including a high of 46.8 in the most recent outing, while averaging 21.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 blocks across that span. He is likely to maintain the impressive production against the Hornets, thanks to a significant size advantage at his position.

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers ($8,900) vs. Bulls

Mobley surpassed 40 DK points in three of the last four games, including a high of 58.0, while averaging 19.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.3 blocks over that span. He has a great opportunity to prosper against the Bulls, who give up the league's most points in the paint and the second-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Expected Chalk

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($9,800) vs. Hawks

Banchero is coming off a massive performance, with 33 points, 18 rebounds, eight assists and a block in a win over the Wizards. He is also averaging 28.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists through the last 10 games, including five with more than 50 DK points. The Magic star has an ideal chance to keep rolling against the Hawks, who give up the league's most points and fifth-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Mid-Range Money

Bruce Brown, Pelicans ($5,100) at Nets

Brown topped 35 DK points twice in the last five outings and is averaging 10.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.2 blocks over that span. He should keep up the strong play against the Nets, who are significantly shorthanded at the wing.

Myles Turner, Pacers ($6,100) vs. Wizards

Turner is averaging 17.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 2.7 blocks over his last 10 appearances, including three with over 40 DK points and a high of 50.0. He faces a great chance to stand out against the Wizards, who give up the league's most points and second-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Value Picks

T.J. McConnell, Pacers ($3,800) vs. Wizards

McConnell continues to provide key contributions off the bench, averaging 10.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.0 steals over the last three games. He is up for a favorable matchup against the Wizards, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Dariq Whitehead, Nets ($3,600) vs. Pelicans

Whitehead has been making the most of his recent opportunities, surpassing 20 DK points in each of the last two outings. He should keep the momentum going against the Pelicans, who give up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

De'Andre Hunter, Cavaliers ($4,300) vs. Bulls

Hunter is averaging 13.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.9 steals over the last 10 games, including seven with at least 20 DK points. He is also likely to pick up additional playing time in the absence of Donovan Mitchell.

