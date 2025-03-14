Dariq Whitehead News: Produces 23 points in G League
Whitehead compiled 23 points (9-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 26 minutes Tuesday in the G League Long Island Nets' 132-118 win over the Memphis Hustle.
The 2023 first-round pick is now averaging 13.1 points in 28.3 minutes per game over his 25 appearances in the G League. Whitehead will continue to move between the NBA and the G League over the final month of the season, but he may not be in store for extended run with Brooklyn.
