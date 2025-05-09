Fantasy Basketball
Darius Garland Injury: Expected to play in Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 9, 2025 at 10:25am

Garland (toe) is expected to play in Friday's Game 3 against the Pacers, Shams Charania of ESPN.com reports.

Garland has missed Cleveland's previous four contests due to a sprained left great toe but participated in Friday's shootaround and is gearing up for a return to action. If Garland is officially upgraded from questionable to available, he will likely reclaim his starting spot from Ty Jerome.

