Darius Garland Injury: Game 1 status remains uncertain

Garland (toe) participated fully in practice Friday, but his status for Game 1 against the Pacers on Sunday is "up in the air," says head coach Kenny Atkinson, Cunningham reports.

Garland missed the final two playoff games in the first round against the Heat due to a sprained left toe. If he's unable to play Sunday, Sam Merrill and Ty Jerome will likely be leaned on to help shoulder the load in the backcourt alongside Donovan Mitchell.