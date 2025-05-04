Darius Garland Injury: Game-time call Sunday

Head coach Kenny Atkinson said that Garland (toe), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's Game 1 against the Pacers, will go through his pregame warmup and be a game-time decision, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Garland is in jeopardy of missing his third straight game due to a lingering sprained left toe that he sustained near the end of the regular season. if the star point guard remains sidelined, Sam Merrill will likely receive the starting nod once again. Garland was a full participant during Friday's practice, which bodes well for his chances of playing against Indiana on Sunday.