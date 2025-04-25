Darius Garland Injury: Iffy for Saturday

Garland is listed as questionable for Saturday's Game 3 against the Heat due to a left great toe sprain.

Garland missed two of the club's last three regular-season games due to the left toe injury, though he has yet to miss a game in the first-round series against Miami. If the star point guard is unable to suit up Saturday, Ty Jerome and Sam Merrill are candidates for a bump in minutes. Garland has racked up 48 points, 14 assists, five rebounds and a steal across 63 total minutes in the club's first two games of the playoffs.