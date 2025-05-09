Darius Garland Injury: Present at shootaround

Garland (toe) is officially listed as questionable for Friday's Game 3 against the Pacers but was present during Cleveland's morning shootaround, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

Garland has missed four straight games due to a sprained left great toe. However, he's trending in the right direction, along with De'Andre Hunter (thumb) and Evan Mobley (ankle), as they all missed the team's shootaround ahead of Game 2 before watching the 120-119 loss in street clothes.