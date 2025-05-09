Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Darius Garland headshot

Darius Garland Injury: Present at shootaround

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2025

Garland (toe) is officially listed as questionable for Friday's Game 3 against the Pacers but was present during Cleveland's morning shootaround, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

Garland has missed four straight games due to a sprained left great toe. However, he's trending in the right direction, along with De'Andre Hunter (thumb) and Evan Mobley (ankle), as they all missed the team's shootaround ahead of Game 2 before watching the 120-119 loss in street clothes.

Darius Garland
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now