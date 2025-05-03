Fantasy Basketball
Darius Garland headshot

Darius Garland Injury: Questionable for Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Garland (toe) has been listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Pacers.

Garland could potentially miss a third straight playoff game, as he continues to nurse a sprained toe on his left foot. If the rising star cannot play in Game 1, the Cavaliers will likely lean on Donovan Mitchell as the floor general while looking to Ty Jerome and Sam Merrill to help pick up the slack in the backcourt.

