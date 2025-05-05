Fantasy Basketball
Darius Garland headshot

Darius Garland Injury: Questionable for Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 5, 2025 at 11:36am

Garland (toe) is questionable for Game 2 versus the Pacers on Tuesday, Evan Dammarell of DownEuclid.com reports.

Garland has missed three straight postseason contests due to a sprained left great toe that he sustained near the end of the regular season. He did go through a light practice Monday morning, though coach Kenny Atkinson said it's still tough to gauge where he's at in his recovery. Sam Merrill started in Garland's place in Game 1, but was quiet with six points in 18 minutes.

Darius Garland
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
