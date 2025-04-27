Darius Garland Injury: Questionable for Game 4
Garland (toe) has been listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Heat.
Garland missed Game 3 due to his toe injury, which could sideline him for a second straight game Monday. If the rising star cannot play in Game 4, Cleveland will likely turn to Sam Merrill to help shoulder the load in the backcourt. Merrill had a forgettable performance Saturday, going scoreless in 19 minutes as a starter.
