Darius Garland Injury: Remaining out Tuesday
Garland (toe) has been ruled out for Tuesday's Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Pacers, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Garland will miss his fourth consecutive contest due to a lingering left great toe sprain. Ty Jerome will receive the starting nod due to Garland being sidelined. The star point guard's next chance to play will come in Game 3 on Friday.
