Darius Garland Injury: Won't play in Game 4

Garland (toe) is out for Monday's Game 4 against the Heat, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

After missing Saturday's Game 3 win over Miami, Garland still isn't ready to return from a toe sprain Monday. If the Heat are able to stave off elimination from the Eastern Conference quarterfinals, the star guard's next chance to suit up would come Wednesday for a potential Game 5. Sam Merrill drew the start in Garland's absence Saturday, but De'Andre Hunter and Ty Jerome should also see an uptick in playing time off the bench in Game 4.