DaRon Holmes Injury: Practicing, but remains out

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said that Holmes (Achilles) was able to participate in portions of Wednesday's practice, Brendan Vogt of TheDNVR.com reports.

The No. 22 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Holmes is still expected to miss the entire 2024-25 season while he recovers from the torn right Achilles tendon he suffered in the Las Vegas Summer League in July. That said, the fact that Holmes is back on the court in some capacity bodes well for his chances of being ready to play in Las Vegas when the summer rolls around. If he avoids any setbacks in his rehab program for the rest of the season and throughout the summer, Holmes could open the 2025-26 season as the top backup to starting center Nikola Jokic.