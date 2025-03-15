David Johnson Injury: Dealing with abdominal injury

Johnson didn't play in Friday's 130-116 loss to the Long Island Nets due to abdominal soreness.

Johnson has been scorching the nets from beyond the arc this season, converting 42.0 percent of his 7.7 three-point attempts per contest. When Johnson is able to return to action, he will likely come off the bench, as he's started in just one of his 17 appearances in 2024-25.