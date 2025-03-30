David Johnson Injury: Doesn't play in season finale
Johnson didn't play in Saturday's 119-112 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes due to left foot soreness.
Johnson will end the 2024-25 G League campaign with averages of 16.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks across 23.9 minutes per game in 28 appearances. He shot career-high marks from the field (46.7 percent) and beyond the arc (41.9 percent) this season.
David Johnson
Free Agent
